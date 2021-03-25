Why should you keep an eye on NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)?

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is -5.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.62 and a high of $87.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEE stock was last observed hovering at around $74.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.19% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.89% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -10.35% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.83, the stock is -0.82% and -7.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.26 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -0.03% off its SMA200. NEE registered 41.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.69.

The stock witnessed a -2.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.11%, and is -0.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has around 14900 employees, a market worth around $143.32B and $18.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.66 and Fwd P/E is 26.78. Profit margin for the company is 16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.21% and -16.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextEra Energy Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $4.95B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.30% in year-over-year returns.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Top Institutional Holders

2,435 institutions hold shares in NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE), with 3.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 80.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.96B, and float is at 1.96B with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 80.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 176.1 million shares valued at $13.59 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.99% of the NEE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 152.46 million shares valued at $11.76 billion to account for 7.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 98.56 million shares representing 5.03% and valued at over $7.6 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 3.00% of the shares totaling 58.86 million with a market value of $4.54 billion.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by May James Michael ,the company’sVP, Controller and CAO. SEC filings show that May James Michael sold 6,031 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $75.00 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6477.0 shares.

NextEra Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Silagy Eric E (Director, Pres & CEO of Sub) sold a total of 895 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $76.12 per share for $68127.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the NEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, KETCHUM JOHN W (President & CEO of Sub) disposed off 12,155 shares at an average price of $75.49 for $0.92 million. The insider now directly holds 109,201 shares of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE).

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading 21.33% up over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is 32.01% higher over the same period. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is -3.24% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.3% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 23.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.41.