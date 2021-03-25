ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

205 institutions hold shares in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP), with 14.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.56% while institutional investors hold 59.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 213.03M, and float is at 200.43M with Short Float at 17.56%. Institutions hold 55.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.56 million shares valued at $46.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.65% of the ZIOP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.97 million shares valued at $40.24 million to account for 7.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MSD Partners, L.P. which holds 15.15 million shares representing 7.06% and valued at over $38.18 million, while Miller Value Partners, LLC holds 5.81% of the shares totaling 12.47 million with a market value of $31.41 million.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) is 36.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.06 and a high of $5.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZIOP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $5.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.13% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -14.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.44, the stock is -23.30% and -20.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing -8.27% at the moment leaves the stock 6.40% off its SMA200. ZIOP registered 28.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6941 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2799.

The stock witnessed a -27.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.86%, and is -18.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.34% over the week and 9.55% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 66.99% and -42.18% from its 52-week high.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.60% this year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Buck Jill, the company’s EVP, GM Gene Therapy. SEC filings show that Buck Jill sold 27,894 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $3.12 per share for a total of $87029.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that Lafond Kevin G (SVP, Treasurer & CAO) sold a total of 18,020 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $3.09 per share for $55682.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63965.0 shares of the ZIOP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, Hadfield Robert (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 26,500 shares at an average price of $3.12 for $82680.0. The insider now directly holds 133,319 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP).

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) that is 238.18% higher over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 26.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.89% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 32.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.66.