3 Notable Stocks in Focus: Fortinet Inc. (FTNT), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares are 15.28% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.04% or -$0.07 lower in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +24.70% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 12.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -1.06% and 0.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2021, Monness Crespi & Hardt recommended the FTNT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on March 16, 2021. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the FTNT stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $171.23 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $182.63. The forecasts give the Fortinet Inc. stock a price target range of $210.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $133.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 18.46% or -28.74%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.30% in the current quarter to $0.74, up from the $0.6 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.72, up 18.00% from $3.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.82 and $1.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 116 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 138 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 193,522 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 414,439. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 74,827 and 141,305 in purchases and sales respectively.

Jensen Keith, a CFO & Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 10,185 shares worth $1.72 million at $168.58 per share on Feb 25. The VP Corp Dev&Strat Alliance,GC had earlier sold another 2,410 FTNT shares valued at $0.43 million on Mar 22. The shares were sold at $178.07 per share. Xie Michael (VP, Engineering & CTO) sold 40,000 shares at $168.61 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $6.74 million while Xie Michael, (VP, Engineering & CTO) sold 40,000 shares on Feb 24 for $6.75 million with each share fetching $168.74.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) went up 2.40% and closed at $13.74. Its opening price was $2.20 and its shares traded within the range of $2.20-$2.40. The ‎company now has a market cap of about $214,784,172. The stock has a year-to-date (YTD) ‎performance of 900.00%.‎

Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) recently announced that its subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, had ‎been awarded a mulch supply contract with the city of Vero Beach, Florida. The milestone contract ‎arrived soon after the Company awarded a mulch contract with Circle K convenience store divisions.‎

‎”We are delighted to have been awarded this new government contract opportunity, and it is due to ‎our recent completion of the Waste Management project in central Florida,” says SGTM’s CEO and ‎Director Tony Raynor.‎

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL), on the other hand, is trading around $10.30 with a market cap of $1.04B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.02 and spell out a more modest performance – a 6.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$4.06 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TRIL’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$19.88 million. This represented 60336.36% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $33000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.57 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.53 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2017, the total assets figure advanced to $300.82 million from $297.8 million over the previous quarter. Short-term investments amounted to $43.56 million while total current assets were at $298.53 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$22.73 million, significantly higher than the -$24.75 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$22.73 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 33 times at Trillium Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 48,828 shares. Insider sales totaled 48,828 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trillium Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 141 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 5.8 million shares worth more than $85.32 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC held 5.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 5.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $84.38 million and represent 5.57% of shares outstanding.