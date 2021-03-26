American Well Corporation (AMWL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

177 institutions hold shares in American Well Corporation (AMWL), with institutional investors hold 29.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 234.24M, and float is at 130.87M with Short Float at 9.18%. Institutions hold 24.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Satter Management Company, LP with over 6.3 million shares valued at $159.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.15% of the AMWL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with 5.48 million shares valued at $138.91 million to account for 2.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.93 million shares representing 2.47% and valued at over $124.82 million, while Bridger Management LLC holds 2.32% of the shares totaling 4.63 million with a market value of $117.35 million.

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) is -27.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.02 and a high of $43.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMWL stock was last observed hovering at around $18.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.89% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 8.8% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.24, the stock is -17.99% and -35.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.29 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -35.61% off its SMA200. AMWL registered a loss of -36.00% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.33.

The stock witnessed a -30.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.53%, and is -6.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.59% over the week and 7.63% over the month.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) has around 686 employees, a market worth around $4.06B and $229.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -85.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.22% and -58.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.60%).

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Well Corporation (AMWL) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Well Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $59.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.10% year-over-year.

American Well Corporation (AMWL) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at American Well Corporation (AMWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McNeice Paul Francis, the company’s Vice President of Accounting. SEC filings show that McNeice Paul Francis sold 7,920 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $30.26 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44000.0 shares.

American Well Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Gotlib Phyllis (President, International) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $26.43 per share for $1.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the AMWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Slavin Peter L. (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $26.43 for $1.32 million. The insider now directly holds 15,498 shares of American Well Corporation (AMWL).