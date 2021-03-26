Are we looking at the next big move in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA)?

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is 1.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.55 and a high of $29.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HTA stock was last observed hovering at around $28.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.21% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 0.07% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $27.98, the stock is 1.35% and -0.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.55 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 4.24% off its SMA200. HTA registered 22.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.97.

The stock witnessed a 0.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.01%, and is -1.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) has around 333 employees, a market worth around $6.12B and $739.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 118.06 and Fwd P/E is 69.43. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.84% and -5.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $189.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.20% in year-over-year returns.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) Top Institutional Holders

461 institutions hold shares in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA), with 993.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.45% while institutional investors hold 100.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 218.58M, and float is at 217.44M with Short Float at 5.51%. Institutions hold 100.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.46 million shares valued at $838.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.93% of the HTA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 22.47 million shares valued at $618.76 million to account for 10.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.27 million shares representing 7.89% and valued at over $475.58 million, while Principal Financial Group, Inc. holds 7.60% of the shares totaling 16.63 million with a market value of $458.01 million.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Houghton Amanda ,the company’sEVP – Asset Management. SEC filings show that Houghton Amanda sold 32,507 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 13 at a price of $27.80 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91244.0 shares.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Milligan Robert A (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $23.75 per share for $47500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the HTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, FIX WARREN D (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $24.99 for $24990.0. The insider now directly holds 69,052 shares of Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA).

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading 47.30% up over the past 12 months and Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is 54.16% higher over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is 43.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.26% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 13.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.22.