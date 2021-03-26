AXL Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Now

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) is 13.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.72 and a high of $12.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXL stock was last observed hovering at around $9.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.29% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -58.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $9.48, the stock is -13.47% and -5.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.34 million and changing 2.93% at the moment leaves the stock 17.20% off its SMA200. AXL registered 125.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.37.

The stock witnessed a -2.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.46%, and is -17.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.38% over the week and 6.73% over the month.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $4.71B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.54. Profit margin for the company is -11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 248.53% and -26.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.20%).

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $1.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.70% in year-over-year returns.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Top Institutional Holders

277 institutions hold shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL), with 1.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.66% while institutional investors hold 96.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.40M, and float is at 111.42M with Short Float at 5.49%. Institutions hold 94.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 17.5 million shares valued at $145.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.45% of the AXL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.22 million shares valued at $101.95 million to account for 10.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC which holds 7.39 million shares representing 6.53% and valued at over $61.67 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.00% of the shares totaling 6.8 million with a market value of $56.72 million.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kemp Terri M. ,the company’sVP Human Resources. SEC filings show that Kemp Terri M. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $12.56 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) that is trading 236.49% up over the past 12 months and BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) that is 84.23% higher over the same period. Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) is 64.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.22% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.13.