BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Volatility At 9.59%, Should You Add A Position?

19 institutions hold shares in BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI), with 1.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.11% while institutional investors hold 4.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.79M, and float is at 6.80M with Short Float at 9.03%. Institutions hold 3.51% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 74536.0 shares valued at $0.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.12% of the BKYI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 68028.0 shares valued at $0.24 million to account for 0.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 43058.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $0.15 million, while Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 41552.0 with a market value of $0.15 million.

BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) is 0.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.75 and a high of $20.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKYI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.81% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 77.81% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.55, the stock is -5.64% and -13.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 3.50% at the moment leaves the stock -20.56% off its SMA200. BKYI registered -16.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.1285 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7731.

The stock witnessed a -18.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.50%, and is -15.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.59% over the week and 8.93% over the month.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $30.57M and $2.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 29.09% and -82.80% from its 52-week high.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BIO-key International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $1.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 164.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 183.00% in year-over-year returns.

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W bought 1,780 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $3.34 per share for a total of $5945.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13458.0 shares.

BIO-key International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that DEPASQUALE MICHAEL W (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $3.25 per share for $16250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11678.0 shares of the BKYI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Sullivan James David (See Remarks) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $3.21 for $16050.0. The insider now directly holds 14,125 shares of BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI).

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is trading 71.84% up over the past 12 months and BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) that is 249.07% higher over the same period. Wayside Technology Group Inc. (WSTG) is 100.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.35% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.