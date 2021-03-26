Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) is -1.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $7.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SID stock was last observed hovering at around $5.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $8.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.11% off the consensus price target high of $10.52 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 26.32% higher than the price target low of $7.98 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.88, the stock is -6.27% and -5.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.62 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 42.88% off its SMA200. SID registered 355.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 103.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.94.

The stock witnessed a -13.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.03%, and is -10.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has around 35053 employees, a market worth around $8.47B and $5.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.90 and Fwd P/E is 14.00. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 425.00% and -18.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $1.74B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.30% in year-over-year returns.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Top Institutional Holders

102 institutions hold shares in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID), with institutional investors hold 2.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.38B, and float is at 649.81M with Short Float at 0.46%. Institutions hold 2.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.92 million shares valued at $41.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.50% of the SID Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Growth Management L.P. with 4.87 million shares valued at $28.98 million to account for 0.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.74 million shares representing 0.34% and valued at over $28.2 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.25% of the shares totaling 3.52 million with a market value of $20.94 million.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 247.02% up over the past 12 months and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is 39.83% higher over the same period. Mechel PAO (MTL) is 3.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.75% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.69.