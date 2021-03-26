Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) is 106.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.40 and a high of $30.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYTH stock was last observed hovering at around $10.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.96% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.0% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 64.0% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $9.00, the stock is -7.83% and 2.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.47 million and changing -17.88% at the moment leaves the stock -18.75% off its SMA200. CYTH registered -40.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.67.

The stock witnessed a -0.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.71%, and is -21.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.64% over the week and 16.67% over the month.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) has around 8 employees, a market worth around $55.89M and $1.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 164.71% and -70.00% from its 52-week high.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.63 with sales reaching $280k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.60% year-over-year.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH), with 644.21k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.24% while institutional investors hold 0.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.21M, and float is at 4.40M with Short Float at 1.69%. Institutions hold 0.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 0.35 million shares valued at $1.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.56% of the CYTH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Armistice Capital, LLC with 100000.0 shares valued at $0.43 million to account for 1.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Worth Venture Partners, LLC which holds 88690.0 shares representing 1.41% and valued at over $0.39 million, while Jane Street Group, LLC holds 0.44% of the shares totaling 27892.0 with a market value of $0.12 million.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sieger Markus ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Sieger Markus bought 2,201 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $6.60 per share for a total of $14527.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57614.0 shares.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Sieger Markus (Director) bought a total of 7,799 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $6.30 per share for $49108.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55413.0 shares of the CYTH stock.