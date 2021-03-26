EOG Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Now

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is 46.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.22 and a high of $77.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EOG stock was last observed hovering at around $72.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.77% off the consensus price target high of $104.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are -58.78% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.04, the stock is 2.96% and 14.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.17 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 45.85% off its SMA200. EOG registered 84.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 100.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.84.

The stock witnessed a 0.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.52%, and is 6.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.49% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has around 2900 employees, a market worth around $41.91B and $11.08B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.07. Profit margin for the company is -5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.95% and -5.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is a “Overweight”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EOG Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.32 with sales reaching $3.5B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.80% in year-over-year returns.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Top Institutional Holders

1,125 institutions hold shares in EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), with 1.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 90.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 583.56M, and float is at 581.61M with Short Float at 2.06%. Institutions hold 89.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 70.65 million shares valued at $3.52 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.10% of the EOG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 56.29 million shares valued at $2.81 billion to account for 9.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 44.94 million shares representing 7.70% and valued at over $2.24 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.69% of the shares totaling 39.04 million with a market value of $1.95 billion.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yacob Ezra Y ,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Yacob Ezra Y sold 3,273 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $74.90 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51830.0 shares.

EOG Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Helms Lloyd W Jr (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 8,623 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $74.74 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the EOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Donaldson Michael P (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp Sec) disposed off 6,223 shares at an average price of $74.98 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 112,961 shares of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG).

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include APA Corporation (APA) that is trading 211.38% up over the past 12 months and Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) that is 194.13% higher over the same period. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is 123.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.5% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.44.