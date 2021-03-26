FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

FreightCar America Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) is 99.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.79 and a high of $4.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RAIL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $3.33 for the next 12 months. It is also -20.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -81.13% lower than the price target low of $2.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.80, the stock is 43.55% and 34.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.83 million and changing 23.39% at the moment leaves the stock 103.64% off its SMA200. RAIL registered 427.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 123.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6024 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7199.

The stock witnessed a 27.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.33%, and is 51.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.26% over the week and 14.58% over the month.

FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) has around 496 employees, a market worth around $71.57M and $92.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -85.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 504.84% and 5.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.30%).

FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FreightCar America Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $38.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -84.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 49.90% year-over-year.

FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) Top Institutional Holders

44 institutions hold shares in FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL), with 3.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.26% while institutional investors hold 69.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.43M, and float is at 11.95M with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 54.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.45 million shares valued at $1.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.92% of the RAIL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Minerva Advisors LLC with 0.45 million shares valued at $1.09 million to account for 2.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can which holds 0.45 million shares representing 2.90% and valued at over $1.08 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.78% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $1.04 million.

FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Meyer James R ,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Meyer James R bought 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $2.61 per share for a total of $45603.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

FreightCar America Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Meyer James R (President and CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $2.81 per share for $14060.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the RAIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Meyer James R (President and CEO) acquired 22,500 shares at an average price of $1.98 for $44507.0. The insider now directly holds 209,055 shares of FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL).

FreightCar America Inc. (RAIL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) that is trading 204.68% up over the past 12 months and Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) that is 62.76% higher over the same period. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) is 66.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.96% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.67.