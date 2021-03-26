GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -1.98% Change This Year

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) is -1.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.26 and a high of $43.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GSK stock was last observed hovering at around $35.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $42.56 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.33% off the consensus price target high of $54.10 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -14.29% lower than the price target low of $31.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.07, the stock is 2.15% and -0.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.73 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -5.18% off its SMA200. GSK registered 1.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.79.

The stock witnessed a 4.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.06%, and is -1.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.19% over the week and 1.38% over the month.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) has around 94066 employees, a market worth around $89.80B and $47.47B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.33 and Fwd P/E is 11.52. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.45% and -16.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GlaxoSmithKline plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $11.61B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.20% in year-over-year returns.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Top Institutional Holders

914 institutions hold shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), with 273.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 11.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.49B, and float is at 2.45B with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 11.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 62.94 million shares valued at $2.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 2.50% of the GSK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 19.36 million shares valued at $712.49 million to account for 0.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 17.62 million shares representing 0.70% and valued at over $648.36 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 0.66% of the shares totaling 16.55 million with a market value of $609.12 million.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC bought 361,111 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $6.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.25 million shares.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 23.08% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is 18.88% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 26.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.47% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 19.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.56.