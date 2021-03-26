Here are the top Institutional holders of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) shares

215 institutions hold shares in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM), with 733.47k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.75% while institutional investors hold 96.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.60M, and float is at 96.74M with Short Float at 10.57%. Institutions hold 96.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 9.5 million shares valued at $103.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.72% of the ADVM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with 8.0 million shares valued at $86.72 million to account for 8.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RTW Investments LP which holds 7.23 million shares representing 7.39% and valued at over $78.34 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.20% of the shares totaling 7.04 million with a market value of $76.34 million.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) is -5.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.27 and a high of $26.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADVM stock was last observed hovering at around $9.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.97% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 14.92% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.21, the stock is -8.04% and -16.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 10.32% at the moment leaves the stock -27.18% off its SMA200. ADVM registered -7.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.21.

The stock witnessed a -23.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.91%, and is -0.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.09% over the week and 7.34% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 23.46% and -62.16% from its 52-week high.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $60k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.20% this year.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fischer Laurent, the company’s CEO and Director. SEC filings show that Fischer Laurent bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $9.88 per share for a total of $98780.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26292.0 shares.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that Machado Patrick (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $9.92 per share for $99196.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88182.0 shares of the ADVM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, PATTERSON LEONE D (President and CFO) disposed off 12,533 shares at an average price of $14.10 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 97,955 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM).

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) that is trading 71.71% up over the past 12 months and Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) that is 76.67% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.44% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.44.