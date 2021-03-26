Here are the top Institutional holders of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) shares

339 institutions hold shares in Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL), with 3.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.35% while institutional investors hold 95.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.52M, and float is at 78.31M with Short Float at 9.21%. Institutions hold 91.52% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 9.06 million shares valued at $1.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.01% of the BILL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.35 million shares valued at $866.77 million to account for 7.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC which holds 6.12 million shares representing 7.44% and valued at over $835.27 million, while Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds 6.75% of the shares totaling 5.56 million with a market value of $758.4 million.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) is 6.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.53 and a high of $195.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BILL stock was last observed hovering at around $144.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.29% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 2.93% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $145.61, the stock is -5.19% and -4.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 26.14% off its SMA200. BILL registered 254.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $163.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $127.86.

The stock witnessed a -14.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.33%, and is 0.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.03% over the week and 7.74% over the month.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) has around 618 employees, a market worth around $11.82B and $183.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 428.91% and -25.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $54.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -570.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.50% year-over-year.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider Activity

A total of 347 insider transactions have happened at Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 287 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CAKEBREAD STEVEN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CAKEBREAD STEVEN sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $146.26 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Aji Rajesh A. (General Counsel & CCO) sold a total of 2,028 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $158.42 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4357.0 shares of the BILL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Lacerte Rene A. (President and CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $157.50 for $1.57 million. The insider now directly holds 38,022 shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL).