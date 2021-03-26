Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL)

494 institutions hold shares in Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), with 11.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.34% while institutional investors hold 99.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 126.06M, and float is at 111.65M with Short Float at 5.45%. Institutions hold 90.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 12.54 million shares valued at $545.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.19% of the TOL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.48 million shares valued at $542.45 million to account for 10.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 10.09 million shares representing 8.19% and valued at over $438.47 million, while FMR, LLC holds 8.09% of the shares totaling 9.96 million with a market value of $432.8 million.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is 29.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.75 and a high of $59.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TOL stock was last observed hovering at around $53.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.35% off its average median price target of $58.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.28% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -17.19% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.25, the stock is 2.86% and 6.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing 4.36% at the moment leaves the stock 25.27% off its SMA200. TOL registered 159.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.55.

The stock witnessed a 0.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.96%, and is 4.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $6.86B and $7.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.84 and Fwd P/E is 8.37. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 235.82% and -5.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Toll Brothers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.78 with sales reaching $1.77B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.80% in year-over-year returns.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARBACH CARL B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MARBACH CARL B sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $56.91 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77430.0 shares.

Toll Brothers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that TOLL ROBERT I (Director) sold a total of 228,754 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $57.52 per share for $13.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.15 million shares of the TOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, TOLL ROBERT I (Director) disposed off 20,050 shares at an average price of $57.52 for $1.15 million. The insider now directly holds 1,380,754 shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is trading 107.02% up over the past 12 months and D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is 132.38% higher over the same period. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is 134.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.49% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.07.