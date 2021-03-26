Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE)

305 institutions hold shares in Urban Edge Properties (UE), with 6.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.84% while institutional investors hold 102.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.79M, and float is at 109.88M with Short Float at 2.71%. Institutions hold 96.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.88 million shares valued at $205.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.57% of the UE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 15.3 million shares valued at $198.01 million to account for 13.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Resolution Capital Ltd which holds 10.84 million shares representing 9.27% and valued at over $140.33 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 6.55% of the shares totaling 7.66 million with a market value of $99.14 million.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) is 29.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.20 and a high of $18.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UE stock was last observed hovering at around $16.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.2% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -24.15% lower than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.76, the stock is -2.34% and 5.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 36.70% off its SMA200. UE registered 87.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.27.

The stock witnessed a -3.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.90%, and is -5.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $2.02B and $330.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.32 and Fwd P/E is 82.56. Profit margin for the company is 28.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.88% and -7.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urban Edge Properties (UE) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Urban Edge Properties is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $67.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Urban Edge Properties (UE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Milton Robert C. III, the company’s General Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Milton Robert C. III sold 6,766 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $17.55 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3177.0 shares.

Urban Edge Properties disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Eilberg Herbert (Chief Investment Officer) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $17.85 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29721.0 shares of the UE stock.

Urban Edge Properties (UE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading 17.27% up over the past 12 months and Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) that is -7.76% lower over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.36% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.