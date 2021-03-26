Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY)

381 institutions hold shares in Valley National Bancorp (VLY), with 9.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.25% while institutional investors hold 62.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 403.87M, and float is at 395.09M with Short Float at 2.17%. Institutions hold 60.63% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 52.17 million shares valued at $508.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.86% of the VLY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 36.98 million shares valued at $360.54 million to account for 9.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 23.12 million shares representing 5.70% and valued at over $225.41 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.74% of the shares totaling 15.17 million with a market value of $147.86 million.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is 39.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.17 and a high of $14.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VLY stock was last observed hovering at around $13.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -51.56% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.64, the stock is 2.09% and 12.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing 3.61% at the moment leaves the stock 49.46% off its SMA200. VLY registered 97.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 106.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.80.

The stock witnessed a 5.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.19%, and is -3.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.87% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has around 3155 employees, a market worth around $5.46B and $1.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.62 and Fwd P/E is 12.05. Profit margin for the company is 27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.07% and -7.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.60%).

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valley National Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $334.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.90% in year-over-year returns.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Valley National Bancorp (VLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lynch Kevin J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lynch Kevin J sold 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $10.66 per share for a total of $3.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74395.0 shares.

Valley National Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that Lynch Kevin J (Director) sold a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $10.94 per share for $3.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74395.0 shares of the VLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, JONES GRAHAM O (Director) disposed off 5,775 shares at an average price of $9.67 for $55870.0. The insider now directly holds 796,575 shares of Valley National Bancorp (VLY).

Valley National Bancorp (VLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) that is trading 106.08% up over the past 12 months and Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) that is 73.42% higher over the same period. Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) is 54.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.14% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.26.