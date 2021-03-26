Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) Is Up 87.46% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) is 87.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.86 and a high of $4.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HWCC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.43% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.62% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.23, the stock is 34.83% and 37.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.18 million and changing 37.63% at the moment leaves the stock 77.21% off its SMA200. HWCC registered 166.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 97.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.12.

The stock witnessed a 25.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 101.15%, and is 42.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.71% over the week and 6.73% over the month.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) has around 432 employees, a market worth around $84.26M and $302.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 181.18% and 10.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Houston Wire & Cable Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $84.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.70% in year-over-year returns.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) Top Institutional Holders

47 institutions hold shares in Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC), with 1.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.48% while institutional investors hold 76.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.48M, and float is at 15.29M with Short Float at 0.66%. Institutions hold 71.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nierenberg Investment Management Company, Inc. with over 2.04 million shares valued at $5.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.35% of the HWCC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.6 million shares valued at $4.46 million to account for 9.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 1.21 million shares representing 7.31% and valued at over $3.37 million, while 22NW, LP holds 6.11% of the shares totaling 1.01 million with a market value of $2.82 million.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) that is trading 67.55% up over the past 12 months and WESCO International Inc. (WCC) that is 235.30% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.37% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.24.