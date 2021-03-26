Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) – The 94.44% Upside Potential Remains

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is 65.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.71 and a high of $10.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LTBR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $126.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.44% off the consensus price target high of $126.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 94.44% higher than the price target low of $126.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.01, the stock is 1.78% and -2.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.11 million and changing 16.25% at the moment leaves the stock 42.64% off its SMA200. LTBR registered 232.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 111.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.83.

The stock witnessed a -16.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 116.36%, and is -1.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.77% over the week and 14.94% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 309.94% and -34.67% from its 52-week high.

Lightbridge Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.50% this year.

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR), with 262.55k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.00% while institutional investors hold 3.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.63M, and float is at 5.59M with Short Float at 3.27%. Institutions hold 3.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.1 million shares valued at $0.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.84% of the LTBR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 23195.0 shares valued at $98114.0 to account for 0.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC which holds 19800.0 shares representing 0.35% and valued at over $83754.0, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.30% of the shares totaling 17060.0 with a market value of $72163.0.

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times.