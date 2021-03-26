Match Group Inc. (MTCH) down -10.97% since start of the year

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is -10.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.50 and a high of $174.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTCH stock was last observed hovering at around $139.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.2% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.16% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 1.75% higher than the price target low of $137.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $134.60, the stock is -10.48% and -11.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.04 million and changing -3.72% at the moment leaves the stock 6.56% off its SMA200. MTCH registered 105.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $155.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $137.03.

The stock witnessed a -16.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.78%, and is -8.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.01% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has around 1880 employees, a market worth around $34.50B and $2.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.84 and Fwd P/E is 48.14. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.09% and -22.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.00%).

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Match Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $650.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.50% in year-over-year returns.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Top Institutional Holders

818 institutions hold shares in Match Group Inc. (MTCH), with 7.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.79% while institutional investors hold 99.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 266.39M, and float is at 257.22M with Short Float at 4.67%. Institutions hold 97.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 34.8 million shares valued at $5.26 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.94% of the MTCH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22.66 million shares valued at $3.43 billion to account for 8.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jennison Associates LLC which holds 21.91 million shares representing 8.14% and valued at over $3.31 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.78% of the shares totaling 15.56 million with a market value of $2.35 billion.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Insider Activity

A total of 95 insider transactions have happened at Match Group Inc. (MTCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 73 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LEVIN JOSEPH ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LEVIN JOSEPH sold 126,295 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $149.01 per share for a total of $18.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35000.0 shares.

Match Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that LEVIN JOSEPH (Director) sold a total of 144,557 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $156.41 per share for $22.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35000.0 shares of the MTCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, LEVIN JOSEPH (Director) disposed off 145,174 shares at an average price of $160.10 for $23.24 million. The insider now directly holds 35,000 shares of Match Group Inc. (MTCH).