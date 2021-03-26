Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

875 institutions hold shares in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM), with 1.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.60% while institutional investors hold 89.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 267.30M, and float is at 266.45M with Short Float at 5.33%. Institutions hold 88.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.04 million shares valued at $2.66 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.21% of the MXIM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 25.85 million shares valued at $2.29 billion to account for 9.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 21.65 million shares representing 8.08% and valued at over $1.92 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.50% of the shares totaling 14.73 million with a market value of $1.31 billion.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) is -0.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.32 and a high of $98.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MXIM stock was last observed hovering at around $89.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.34% off the consensus price target high of $111.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -19.49% lower than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.42, the stock is -1.24% and -3.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock 14.27% off its SMA200. MXIM registered 81.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.61.

The stock witnessed a -8.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.33%, and is 0.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) has around 7115 employees, a market worth around $23.36B and $2.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.07 and Fwd P/E is 27.52. Profit margin for the company is 30.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.10% and -10.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.00%).

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $637.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.50% in year-over-year returns.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DOLUCA TUNC, the company’s PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR. SEC filings show that DOLUCA TUNC sold 14,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $94.24 per share for a total of $1.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Imperato Jon (SVP of Sales and Marketing) sold a total of 1,251 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $97.74 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51021.0 shares of the MXIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Imperato Jon (SVP of Sales and Marketing) disposed off 1,197 shares at an average price of $96.15 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 52,272 shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM).

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 58.86% up over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is 80.00% higher over the same period. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is 158.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.36% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.95.