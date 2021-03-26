MetLife Inc. (MET) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 7.63% Upside

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) is 27.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.82 and a high of $62.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MET stock was last observed hovering at around $58.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.5% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.63% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -15.46% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.04, the stock is 0.57% and 8.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.69 million and changing 2.56% at the moment leaves the stock 35.49% off its SMA200. MET registered 101.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.26.

The stock witnessed a 0.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.80%, and is -2.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

MetLife Inc. (MET) has around 46500 employees, a market worth around $53.51B and $67.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.63 and Fwd P/E is 8.61. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.84% and -4.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

MetLife Inc. (MET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MetLife Inc. (MET) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MetLife Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.45 with sales reaching $15.99B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.90% in year-over-year returns.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Top Institutional Holders

1,334 institutions hold shares in MetLife Inc. (MET), with 134.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.25% while institutional investors hold 91.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 899.70M, and float is at 762.60M with Short Float at 2.56%. Institutions hold 77.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 66.22 million shares valued at $3.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.49% of the MET Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 64.21 million shares valued at $3.01 billion to account for 7.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 59.73 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $2.8 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.30% of the shares totaling 38.04 million with a market value of $1.79 billion.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Insider Activity

A total of 101 insider transactions have happened at MetLife Inc. (MET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 66 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCallion John D. ,the company’sEVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that McCallion John D. sold 7,742 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $59.52 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69436.0 shares.

MetLife Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Goulart Steven J (EVP & Chief Investment Officer) sold a total of 17,055 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $54.94 per share for $0.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the MET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, McCallion John D. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,456 shares at an average price of $52.22 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 31,521 shares of MetLife Inc. (MET).

MetLife Inc. (MET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading 77.82% up over the past 12 months and Assurant Inc. (AIZ) that is 44.06% higher over the same period. American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) is 68.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.91% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 18.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.14.