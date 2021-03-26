New Big Money Means Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1,253 institutions hold shares in Aflac Incorporated (AFL), with 59.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.69% while institutional investors hold 67.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 700.92M, and float is at 640.82M with Short Float at 1.83%. Institutions hold 61.63% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 59.89 million shares valued at $2.66 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.71% of the AFL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. with 52.3 million shares valued at $2.33 billion to account for 7.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 45.52 million shares representing 6.62% and valued at over $2.02 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.96% of the shares totaling 34.11 million with a market value of $1.52 billion.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is 15.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.19 and a high of $52.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AFL stock was last observed hovering at around $49.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.24% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.02% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -27.85% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.14, the stock is 1.91% and 6.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 24.63% off its SMA200. AFL registered 39.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.15.

The stock witnessed a 2.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.85%, and is -1.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has around 12003 employees, a market worth around $35.63B and $22.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.64 and Fwd P/E is 9.87. Profit margin for the company is 21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.20% and -3.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aflac Incorporated (AFL) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aflac Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.21 with sales reaching $5.51B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Aflac Incorporated (AFL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $48.67 per share for a total of $4867.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16535.0 shares.

Aflac Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that TILLMAN AUDREY B (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 3,040 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $49.72 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the AFL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, KIRSCH ERIC M (Executive Vice President) disposed off 26,725 shares at an average price of $46.67 for $1.25 million. The insider now directly holds 201,673 shares of Aflac Incorporated (AFL).

Aflac Incorporated (AFL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) that is trading 83.19% up over the past 12 months and Assurant Inc. (AIZ) that is 44.06% higher over the same period. Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) is 56.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 39.91% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.83.