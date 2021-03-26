New Big Money Means Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

389 institutions hold shares in Commercial Metals Company (CMC), with 1.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.39% while institutional investors hold 87.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.76M, and float is at 118.00M with Short Float at 3.52%. Institutions hold 86.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.93 million shares valued at $286.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.60% of the CMC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.17 million shares valued at $249.99 million to account for 10.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 10.77 million shares representing 8.97% and valued at over $221.32 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.14% of the shares totaling 8.57 million with a market value of $176.11 million.

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is 43.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.05 and a high of $30.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.36% off its average median price target of $27.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.16% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -33.59% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.39, the stock is 3.95% and 20.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing 4.85% at the moment leaves the stock 35.81% off its SMA200. CMC registered 116.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.12.

The stock witnessed a 9.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.17%, and is 1.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 4.50% over the month.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has around 11297 employees, a market worth around $3.54B and $5.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.56 and Fwd P/E is 13.40. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.21% and -3.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Commercial Metals Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.72 with sales reaching $1.63B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.90% in year-over-year returns.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Commercial Metals Company (CMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Porter Tracy L, the company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Porter Tracy L sold 37,381 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $28.37 per share for a total of $1.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Commercial Metals Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Smith Barbara (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 19,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $26.98 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.66 million shares of the CMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Smith Barbara (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 5,100 shares at an average price of $26.96 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 683,973 shares of Commercial Metals Company (CMC).

Commercial Metals Company (CMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 247.02% up over the past 12 months and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) that is 196.94% higher over the same period. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is 133.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.31% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.57.