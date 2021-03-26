New Big Money Means Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

828 institutions hold shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM), with 2.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.98% while institutional investors hold 87.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 288.42M, and float is at 284.47M with Short Float at 13.93%. Institutions hold 86.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 48.36 million shares valued at $1.43 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.78% of the IRM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 29.11 million shares valued at $858.26 million to account for 10.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 22.58 million shares representing 7.83% and valued at over $665.59 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.42% of the shares totaling 12.74 million with a market value of $375.58 million.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is 25.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.00 and a high of $41.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IRM stock was last observed hovering at around $36.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.24% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -104.78% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.86, the stock is 2.68% and 9.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.13 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 25.34% off its SMA200. IRM registered 47.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.99.

The stock witnessed a 6.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.57%, and is 2.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) has around 24610 employees, a market worth around $10.63B and $4.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.08 and Fwd P/E is 25.69. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.52% and -10.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Iron Mountain Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $1.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.20% in year-over-year returns.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DENINGER PAUL F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DENINGER PAUL F sold 1,798 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $36.60 per share for a total of $65807.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64172.0 shares.

Iron Mountain Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that DENINGER PAUL F (Director) sold a total of 7,202 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $36.45 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65970.0 shares of the IRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Meaney William L (President and CEO) disposed off 589 shares at an average price of $36.77 for $21658.0. The insider now directly holds 219,289 shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM).

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fiserv Inc. (FISV) that is trading 34.81% up over the past 12 months and Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) that is 52.54% higher over the same period. Equifax Inc. (EFX) is 52.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.14% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 34.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.33.