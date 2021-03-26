New Big Money Means Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

287 institutions hold shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS), with 2.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.06% while institutional investors hold 93.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.30M, and float is at 120.12M with Short Float at 4.14%. Institutions hold 91.54% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.52 million shares valued at $261.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.71% of the KTOS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.63 million shares valued at $236.86 million to account for 6.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 7.32 million shares representing 5.93% and valued at over $200.76 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.47% of the shares totaling 4.29 million with a market value of $117.66 million.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is -7.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.80 and a high of $34.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KTOS stock was last observed hovering at around $24.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.91% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -1.24% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.31, the stock is -2.82% and -10.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 2.35% at the moment leaves the stock 14.34% off its SMA200. KTOS registered 94.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.18.

The stock witnessed a -15.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.95%, and is -1.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.43% over the week and 5.40% over the month.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $3.13B and $747.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.98 and Fwd P/E is 46.10. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.49% and -25.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $188.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 585.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.80% in year-over-year returns.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goodwin Benjamin M., the company’s SVP, Corp. Dev. & Gov. Affairs. SEC filings show that Goodwin Benjamin M. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $25.69 per share for a total of $64225.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15425.0 shares.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that DEMARCO ERIC M (President & CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $25.56 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the KTOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Carrai Phillip D (President, STC Division) disposed off 1,363 shares at an average price of $26.45 for $36051.0. The insider now directly holds 134,767 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS).

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 13.00% up over the past 12 months. Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is 42.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.04% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.38.