New Big Money Means Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

323 institutions hold shares in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR), with 2.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.93% while institutional investors hold 124.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.51M, and float is at 60.22M with Short Float at 4.96%. Institutions hold 119.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.56 million shares valued at $243.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.38% of the WDR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.7 million shares valued at $170.72 million to account for 10.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. which holds 3.34 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $85.19 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 4.81% of the shares totaling 2.99 million with a market value of $76.2 million.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE: WDR) is -1.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.66 and a high of $25.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WDR stock was last observed hovering at around $25.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.24% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -0.24% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.06, the stock is -0.06% and -0.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 29.89% off its SMA200. WDR registered 121.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.12.

The stock witnessed a -0.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.44%, and is 0.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.31% over the week and 0.45% over the month.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) has around 1116 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $1.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.44 and Fwd P/E is 14.73. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.08% and -3.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $289.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.60% in year-over-year returns.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 6 times.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) that is trading 73.44% up over the past 12 months and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) that is 85.04% higher over the same period. Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) is 456.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.06% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.93.