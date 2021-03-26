New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:EDU Stock Is Going Next

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) is -13.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.27 and a high of $19.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EDU stock was last observed hovering at around $15.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.42% off the consensus price target high of $23.69 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are 11.06% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.01, the stock is -7.48% and -9.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.78 million and changing 2.83% at the moment leaves the stock -0.07% off its SMA200. EDU registered 28.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.98.

The stock witnessed a -12.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.82%, and is -2.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has around 69438 employees, a market worth around $27.49B and $3.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 67.84 and Fwd P/E is 32.81. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.95% and -19.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is a “Buy”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 29 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $1.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.80% in year-over-year returns.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Top Institutional Holders

768 institutions hold shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), with 2.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 82.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.63B, and float is at 1.42B with Short Float at 2.11%. Institutions hold 82.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 75.36 million shares valued at $1.4 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.43% of the EDU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Davis Selected Advisers, LP with 62.92 million shares valued at $1.17 billion to account for 3.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Schroder Investment Management Group which holds 61.15 million shares representing 3.59% and valued at over $1.14 billion, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.45% of the shares totaling 58.71 million with a market value of $1.09 billion.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) that is trading 61.55% up over the past 12 months and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) that is 128.63% higher over the same period. Pearson plc (PSO) is 79.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -40.9% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 42.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.48.