Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Volatility At 9.13%, Should You Add A Position?

109 institutions hold shares in Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), with 10.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.67% while institutional investors hold 52.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.60M, and float is at 99.94M with Short Float at 6.79%. Institutions hold 47.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 15.26 million shares valued at $93.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.78% of the PRTY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 9.89 million shares valued at $60.85 million to account for 8.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.89 million shares representing 4.42% and valued at over $30.08 million, while Honeycomb Asset Management LP holds 3.07% of the shares totaling 3.4 million with a market value of $20.91 million.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) is -1.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $9.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRTY stock was last observed hovering at around $5.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 13.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.04, the stock is -14.53% and -18.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.39 million and changing 6.15% at the moment leaves the stock 46.31% off its SMA200. PRTY registered 998.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.19.

The stock witnessed a -26.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.85%, and is -6.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.13% over the week and 8.38% over the month.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) has around 8370 employees, a market worth around $650.81M and $1.85B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.65. Profit margin for the company is -28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1889.46% and -34.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.90%).

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Party City Holdco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $405.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.20% in year-over-year returns.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARRISON JAMES M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HARRISON JAMES M sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $6.64 per share for a total of $1.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Party City Holdco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that HARRISON JAMES M (Director) sold a total of 291,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $6.66 per share for $1.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the PRTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, SOSIN CLIFFORD (10% Owner) acquired 316,500 shares at an average price of $6.63 for $2.1 million. The insider now directly holds 15,986,623 shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY).

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading 398.57% up over the past 12 months and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) that is 205.33% higher over the same period. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) is 363.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.93% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.28.