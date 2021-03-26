Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) is 96.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $2.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PEI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -96.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -96.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.96, the stock is -4.48% and -6.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 56.78% off its SMA200. PEI registered 108.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 262.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1338 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2468.

The stock witnessed a -9.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.89%, and is -9.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.40% over the week and 11.87% over the month.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) has around 175 employees, a market worth around $157.53M and $261.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 452.11% and -33.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -615.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.40% in year-over-year returns.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Top Institutional Holders

118 institutions hold shares in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), with 14M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.67% while institutional investors hold 30.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.46M, and float is at 65.96M with Short Float at 16.02%. Institutions hold 24.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. with over 1.91 million shares valued at $1.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.41% of the PEI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.41 million shares valued at $1.41 million to account for 1.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 0.68 million shares representing 0.86% and valued at over $0.68 million, while Squarepoint Ops LLC holds 0.83% of the shares totaling 0.66 million with a market value of $0.66 million.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROBERTS JOHN JOSEPH ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ROBERTS JOHN JOSEPH bought 783 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $2.28 per share for a total of $1785.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90026.0 shares.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regency Centers Corporation (REG) that is trading 38.34% up over the past 12 months and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) that is -18.02% lower over the same period. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is 38.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.27% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.07.