Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) – The 11.2% Upside Potential Remains

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) is 374.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $20.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EYES stock was last observed hovering at around $8.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 11.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.88, the stock is -3.91% and 77.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.39 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 332.85% off its SMA200. EYES registered 218.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 963.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.56.

The stock witnessed a 350.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 216.01%, and is -37.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.86% over the week and 40.38% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1185.84% and -55.60% from its 52-week high.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $240k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.30% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.20% in year-over-year returns.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES), with 10.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.09% while institutional investors hold 57.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.16M, and float is at 13.25M with Short Float at 23.42%. Institutions hold 32.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.41 million shares valued at $0.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.74% of the EYES Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 72244.0 shares valued at $0.14 million to account for 0.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) which holds 38887.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $72718.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 38804.0 with a market value of $72563.0.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invacare Corporation (IVC) that is trading 38.22% up over the past 12 months and Cutera Inc. (CUTR) that is 121.43% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 90.59% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.05.