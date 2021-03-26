Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) is -2.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.00 and a high of $44.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHLS stock was last observed hovering at around $30.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.04% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 5.13% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.36, the stock is -10.73% and -15.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -15.29% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.97.

The stock witnessed a -19.43% in the last 1 month, and is -1.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.67% over the week and 9.78% over the month.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has around 504 employees, a market worth around $5.00B and $175.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 149.56 and Fwd P/E is 56.22. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.69% and -31.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.30%).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $43.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.30% year-over-year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.73M, and float is at 90.54M with Short Float at 4.28%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology with over 1.56 million shares valued at $52.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.67% of the SHLS Shares outstanding. As of Jan 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Fidelity Balanced Fund with 1.4 million shares valued at $47.36 million to account for 1.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port which holds 1.37 million shares representing 1.47% and valued at over $46.56 million, while JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund holds 1.23% of the shares totaling 1.15 million with a market value of $38.92 million.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times.