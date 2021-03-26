Things appear to be looking up for Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) is -49.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.43 and a high of $49.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHPT stock was last observed hovering at around $20.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.07% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 27.82% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.21, the stock is -24.10% and -40.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.4 million and changing -2.32% at the moment leaves the stock -8.34% off its SMA200. CHPT registered 103.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.53.

The stock witnessed a -41.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.32%, and is -15.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.11% over the week and 13.56% over the month.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $5.73B and $146.49M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 114.32% and -59.16% from its 52-week high.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $44.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -734.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.90% year-over-year.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 277.42M, and float is at 133.67M with Short Float at 7.12%.