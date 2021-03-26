Things appear to be looking up for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is 37.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.38 and a high of $26.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IVZ stock was last observed hovering at around $23.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.36% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -19.9% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.98, the stock is -1.80% and 5.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.52 million and changing 3.14% at the moment leaves the stock 55.73% off its SMA200. IVZ registered 167.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 130.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.61.

The stock witnessed a 3.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.22%, and is -4.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) has around 8512 employees, a market worth around $10.87B and $6.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.18 and Fwd P/E is 8.97. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 276.16% and -7.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invesco Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $1.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.60% in year-over-year returns.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Top Institutional Holders

697 institutions hold shares in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ), with 7.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.58% while institutional investors hold 95.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 461.00M, and float is at 376.41M with Short Float at 4.45%. Institutions hold 93.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 43.14 million shares valued at $751.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.40% of the IVZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Trian Fund Management, LP with 36.74 million shares valued at $640.37 million to account for 8.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 35.54 million shares representing 7.74% and valued at over $619.49 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 19.98 million with a market value of $348.21 million.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McGreevey Gregory ,the company’sSenior Managing Director. SEC filings show that McGreevey Gregory sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $25.46 per share for a total of $5.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Invesco Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Sharp Douglas J (Senior Managing Director) sold a total of 33,212 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $23.28 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17468.0 shares of the IVZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Beshar Sarah (Director) acquired 9,500 shares at an average price of $10.54 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 47,021 shares of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ).

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) that is trading 64.22% up over the past 12 months and GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) that is 66.97% higher over the same period. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is 118.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.88% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 17.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.44.