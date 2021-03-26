Things appear to be looking up for Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) is 81.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.51 and a high of $5.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYBX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 43.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.93, the stock is 3.54% and -1.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.92 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 49.98% off its SMA200. SYBX registered 100.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 103.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.1365 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8134.

The stock witnessed a -2.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.87%, and is -2.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.88% over the week and 12.64% over the month.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $139.00M and $1.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 160.26% and -23.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.60%).

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synlogic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.4.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -39.40% year-over-year.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) Top Institutional Holders

44 institutions hold shares in Synlogic Inc. (SYBX), with 6.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.88% while institutional investors hold 49.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.30M, and float is at 32.76M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 39.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 4.23 million shares valued at $9.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.14% of the SYBX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC with 2.65 million shares valued at $5.73 million to account for 7.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Orbimed Advisors LLC. which holds 2.03 million shares representing 5.83% and valued at over $4.38 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.82% of the shares totaling 0.98 million with a market value of $2.12 million.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) that is trading -9.90% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.87% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.23.