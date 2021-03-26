Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) is 16.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $7.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -14.15% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.42, the stock is 0.03% and 8.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.99 million and changing 1.37% at the moment leaves the stock 25.38% off its SMA200. TWO registered 58.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.20.

The stock witnessed a 1.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.12%, and is -1.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has around 109 employees, a market worth around $2.03B and $-532.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.90. Distance from 52-week low is 229.78% and -5.48% from its 52-week high.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $52.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -772.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.00% in year-over-year returns.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Top Institutional Holders

343 institutions hold shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), with 2.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.86% while institutional investors hold 63.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 273.70M, and float is at 271.45M with Short Float at 5.49%. Institutions hold 63.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 26.95 million shares valued at $171.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.85% of the TWO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24.34 million shares valued at $155.02 million to account for 8.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 9.14 million shares representing 3.34% and valued at over $58.24 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 3.15% of the shares totaling 8.62 million with a market value of $54.93 million.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS ,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS bought 17,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $6.53 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that KOEPPEN MATTHEW (Chief Investment Officer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $6.66 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the TWO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS (President and CEO) acquired 17,500 shares at an average price of $6.62 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 172,774 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO).

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) that is trading 36.37% up over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is 56.20% higher over the same period. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is 48.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 34.25% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.6.