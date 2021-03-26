Who are the Institutional Holders in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)?

213 institutions hold shares in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX), with 856.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.76% while institutional investors hold 81.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 110.25M, and float is at 109.38M with Short Float at 20.07%. Institutions hold 80.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 11.95 million shares valued at $53.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.55% of the DVAX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with 10.9 million shares valued at $48.49 million to account for 9.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 10.89 million shares representing 9.61% and valued at over $48.45 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.23% of the shares totaling 8.19 million with a market value of $36.44 million.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is 131.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.89 and a high of $12.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DVAX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.6% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 35.75% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.28, the stock is 10.06% and 20.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.84 million and changing 6.97% at the moment leaves the stock 56.87% off its SMA200. DVAX registered 210.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 126.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.04.

The stock witnessed a 9.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 101.17%, and is 5.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.92% over the week and 9.12% over the month.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has around 245 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $46.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 50.15. Distance from 52-week low is 255.71% and -17.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.70%).

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $59.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 618.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 420.30% in year-over-year returns.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burgess Justin, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Burgess Justin sold 1,165 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $8.82 per share for a total of $10275.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7010.0 shares.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Burgess Justin (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,958 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $8.88 per share for $26267.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8175.0 shares of the DVAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Janssen Robert (Senior Vice President) disposed off 42,155 shares at an average price of $10.64 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 86,485 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX).

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 23.08% up over the past 12 months and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is -0.80% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 26.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.37% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 21.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.55.