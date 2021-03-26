Who is the Top Investor In Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)?

376 institutions hold shares in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO), with 1.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.26% while institutional investors hold 104.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.10M, and float is at 130.46M with Short Float at 6.35%. Institutions hold 102.75% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.48 million shares valued at $789.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.66% of the HALO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.15 million shares valued at $561.62 million to account for 9.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership which holds 10.28 million shares representing 7.60% and valued at over $439.24 million, while William Blair Investment Management, LLC holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 6.36 million with a market value of $271.74 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) is -3.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.89 and a high of $56.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HALO stock was last observed hovering at around $41.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.47% off the consensus price target high of $64.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -142.94% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.30, the stock is -4.83% and -10.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 17.14% off its SMA200. HALO registered 143.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.96.

The stock witnessed a -19.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.42%, and is -3.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.50% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) has around 136 employees, a market worth around $5.42B and $267.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.94 and Fwd P/E is 15.54. Profit margin for the company is 48.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 159.91% and -26.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.30%).

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $83.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 282.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 231.20% in year-over-year returns.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kelley Kenneth J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kelley Kenneth J sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $45.34 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that LaBarre Michael J. (SVP, Chief Technical Officer) sold a total of 18,324 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $45.81 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the HALO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Torley Helen (President and CEO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $46.19 for $2.31 million. The insider now directly holds 537,160 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO).

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 50.15% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 35.65% higher over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is 18.88% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -74.28% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 14.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.1.