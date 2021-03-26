Who is the Top Investor In Kansas City Southern (KSU)?

998 institutions hold shares in Kansas City Southern (KSU), with 420.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.46% while institutional investors hold 89.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.29M, and float is at 90.36M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 89.57% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.88 million shares valued at $2.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.88% of the KSU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.28 million shares valued at $1.49 billion to account for 8.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 6.73 million shares representing 7.40% and valued at over $1.37 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.55% of the shares totaling 4.13 million with a market value of $843.19 million.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) is 23.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $115.90 and a high of $260.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KSU stock was last observed hovering at around $254.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.41% off its average median price target of $246.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.86% off the consensus price target high of $290.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -19.2% lower than the price target low of $212.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $252.70, the stock is 14.85% and 17.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.67 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 34.95% off its SMA200. KSU registered 94.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $215.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $198.02.

The stock witnessed a 15.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.95%, and is 13.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) has around 6522 employees, a market worth around $22.87B and $2.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.59 and Fwd P/E is 23.78. Profit margin for the company is 23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.03% and -2.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Kansas City Southern (KSU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kansas City Southern (KSU) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kansas City Southern is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.02 with sales reaching $719.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.70% in year-over-year returns.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Kansas City Southern (KSU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cheatum Lora S, the company’s Sr. VP – Human Resources. SEC filings show that Cheatum Lora S sold 1,519 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $188.95 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15879.0 shares.

Kansas City Southern disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Hancock Brian D. (EVP & Chief Innovation Officer) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $192.16 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17595.0 shares of the KSU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, ERDMAN WARREN K (Executive Vice President) disposed off 3,036 shares at an average price of $189.28 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 52,174 shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU).

Kansas City Southern (KSU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is trading 90.88% up over the past 12 months and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) that is 70.78% higher over the same period. Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is 56.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.98% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.48.