Who is the Top Investor In TCF Financial Corporation (TCF)?

434 institutions hold shares in TCF Financial Corporation (TCF), with 2.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.37% while institutional investors hold 88.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 151.97M, and float is at 150.53M with Short Float at 2.31%. Institutions hold 87.12% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.36 million shares valued at $568.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.06% of the TCF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.93 million shares valued at $515.54 million to account for 9.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 6.55 million shares representing 4.29% and valued at over $242.61 million, while Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. holds 3.60% of the shares totaling 5.49 million with a market value of $203.36 million.

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) is 26.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.27 and a high of $50.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCF stock was last observed hovering at around $45.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.4% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.16% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -22.76% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.65, the stock is -1.04% and 5.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 3.09% at the moment leaves the stock 39.28% off its SMA200. TCF registered 98.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 108.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.86.

The stock witnessed a -1.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.04%, and is -3.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) has around 6543 employees, a market worth around $7.26B and $1.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.32 and Fwd P/E is 14.61. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.14% and -6.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TCF Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $504.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.30% in year-over-year returns.

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KLEIN RONALD A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KLEIN RONALD A sold 4,661 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $49.14 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19976.0 shares.

TCF Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Maass Brian W (EVP, CFO) sold a total of 22,774 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $47.97 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74199.0 shares of the TCF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Kuohn Sandra D. (EVP, Chief HCM Officer) disposed off 2,067 shares at an average price of $48.61 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 52,515 shares of TCF Financial Corporation (TCF).