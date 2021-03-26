Why Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) is 41.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $17.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BGFV stock was last observed hovering at around $14.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.21% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 24.21% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.40, the stock is -3.12% and 1.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 2.56% at the moment leaves the stock 67.52% off its SMA200. BGFV registered 1130.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 134.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.61.

The stock witnessed a -2.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.93%, and is -8.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.58% over the week and 9.85% over the month.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) has around 8400 employees, a market worth around $292.18M and $1.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.64. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 2115.38% and -18.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.40%).

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $260.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 546.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.50% in year-over-year returns.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Top Institutional Holders

69 institutions hold shares in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV), with 3.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.15% while institutional investors hold 40.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.33M, and float is at 19.95M with Short Float at 11.08%. Institutions hold 34.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.16 million shares valued at $11.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.31% of the BGFV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.94 million shares valued at $9.56 million to account for 4.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 0.46 million shares representing 2.12% and valued at over $4.74 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.07% of the shares totaling 0.45 million with a market value of $4.63 million.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MILLER STEVEN G ,the company’sChairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that MILLER STEVEN G sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $17.25 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.73 million shares.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Thompson Luke D (Senior VP & General Counsel) sold a total of 36,508 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $16.04 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24000.0 shares of the BGFV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, EMERSON BARRY (Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer) disposed off 11,319 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV).

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) that is trading 266.67% up over the past 12 months and Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) that is 555.06% higher over the same period. Foot Locker Inc. (FL) is 159.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.32% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.07.