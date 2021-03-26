Why should you keep an eye on Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX)?

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) is -19.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.72 and a high of $56.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FMTX stock was last observed hovering at around $30.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.53% off its average median price target of $62.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.91% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 47.28% higher than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $27.94, the stock is -18.68% and -24.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -8.30% at the moment leaves the stock -31.14% off its SMA200. FMTX registered a loss of -35.43% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.02.

The stock witnessed a -31.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.28%, and is -13.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.78% over the week and 9.71% over the month.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $7.44M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -2.72% and -50.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-215.70%).

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.8 with sales reaching $200k over the same period..

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) Top Institutional Holders

90 institutions hold shares in Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX), with 5.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.29% while institutional investors hold 79.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.09M, and float is at 40.36M with Short Float at 10.50%. Institutions hold 69.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 9.01 million shares valued at $314.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.89% of the FMTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP with 4.46 million shares valued at $155.65 million to account for 10.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.12 million shares representing 10.00% and valued at over $143.64 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.40% of the shares totaling 2.63 million with a market value of $91.95 million.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times.