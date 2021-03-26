Why should you keep an eye on Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)?

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is 61.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.55 and a high of $17.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIMX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.78% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.31% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.92, the stock is -6.33% and -1.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.32 million and changing 4.56% at the moment leaves the stock 87.00% off its SMA200. HIMX registered 333.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 254.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.58.

The stock witnessed a -17.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.52%, and is -6.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.61% over the week and 10.71% over the month.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) has around 1975 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $887.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.91 and Fwd P/E is 10.28. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 367.45% and -33.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Himax Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $294.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 789.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 59.50% in year-over-year returns.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Top Institutional Holders

97 institutions hold shares in Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX), with 37.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.66% while institutional investors hold 17.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 172.18M, and float is at 123.62M with Short Float at 1.99%. Institutions hold 13.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 6.75 million shares valued at $49.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.92% of the HIMX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.26 million shares valued at $24.06 million to account for 1.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 1.86 million shares representing 1.08% and valued at over $13.74 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 1.04% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $13.28 million.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) that is trading 81.90% up over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is 80.00% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.66% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.67.