Will Baker Hughes Company (BKR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) is 3.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.44 and a high of $25.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKR stock was last observed hovering at around $22.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.79% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -23.03% lower than the price target low of $17.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.53, the stock is -9.44% and -6.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.5 million and changing -2.45% at the moment leaves the stock 18.41% off its SMA200. BKR registered 85.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.29.

The stock witnessed a -14.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.60%, and is -6.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has around 55000 employees, a market worth around $22.76B and $20.70B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.86. Profit margin for the company is -48.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.07% and -16.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-81.10%).

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baker Hughes Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $4.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2266.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.60% in year-over-year returns.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Top Institutional Holders

717 institutions hold shares in Baker Hughes Company (BKR), with 31.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.30% while institutional investors hold 100.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 714.00M, and float is at 684.16M with Short Float at 3.45%. Institutions hold 96.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is General Electric Company with over 349.44 million shares valued at $7.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 47.94% of the BKR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 82.43 million shares valued at $1.72 billion to account for 11.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dodge & Cox Inc which holds 76.92 million shares representing 10.55% and valued at over $1.6 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 10.05% of the shares totaling 73.24 million with a market value of $1.53 billion.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Baker Hughes Company (BKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold 38,007,041 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $19.34 per share for a total of $735.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Baker Hughes Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 22 that GENERAL ELECTRIC CO (Director) sold a total of 27,988,183 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 22 and was made at $14.91 per share for $417.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Simonelli Lorenzo (Chairman, President and CEO) acquired 71,275 shares at an average price of $14.12 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 287,096 shares of Baker Hughes Company (BKR).

Baker Hughes Company (BKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) that is trading 79.25% up over the past 12 months. Oil States International Inc. (OIS) is 165.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 59.67% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.81.