A peek at Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Who has invested in It?

81 institutions hold shares in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL), with institutional investors hold 15.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 177.89M, and float is at 78.17M with Short Float at 8.03%. Institutions hold 15.92% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is U.S. Global Investors, Inc. with over 2.79 million shares valued at $27.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.03% of the GOL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 1.71 million shares valued at $16.74 million to account for 1.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.46 million shares representing 1.07% and valued at over $14.34 million, while Capital International Ltd /ca/ holds 0.85% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $11.45 million.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) is -26.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.22 and a high of $11.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $10.06 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.15% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -24.1% lower than the price target low of $5.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.26, the stock is -4.67% and -12.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing -2.16% at the moment leaves the stock -6.73% off its SMA200. GOL registered 39.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.11.

The stock witnessed a -11.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.85%, and is -7.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.08% over the week and 6.87% over the month.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has around 13899 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $1.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.74. Profit margin for the company is -94.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.47% and -35.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-55.90%).

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.49 with sales reaching $383.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 58.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -45.60% in year-over-year returns.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading 50.35% up over the past 12 months. Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is 71.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 44.75% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.47.