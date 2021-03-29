A peek at GreenSky Inc. (GSKY): Who has invested in It?

120 institutions hold shares in GreenSky Inc. (GSKY), with 7.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.78% while institutional investors hold 75.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.41M, and float is at 67.08M with Short Float at 5.79%. Institutions hold 67.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with over 12.05 million shares valued at $55.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.68% of the GSKY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. with 7.03 million shares valued at $32.53 million to account for 9.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS O’Connor LLC which holds 6.95 million shares representing 9.05% and valued at over $32.2 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.35% of the shares totaling 5.65 million with a market value of $26.16 million.

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) is 37.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.05 and a high of $7.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSKY stock was last observed hovering at around $6.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -81.43% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.35, the stock is -0.91% and 9.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 27.39% off its SMA200. GSKY registered 45.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.99.

The stock witnessed a 16.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.39%, and is -5.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.03% over the week and 6.68% over the month.

GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) has around 1164 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $525.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.69 and Fwd P/E is 15.56. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.20% and -14.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) is a “Underweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GreenSky Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $131.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.40% year-over-year.

GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KELLY DENNIS I, the company’s President, Patient Solutions. SEC filings show that KELLY DENNIS I bought 27,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $4.07 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

GreenSky Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 13 that Zalik David (CEO and Chairman of the Board) bought a total of 1,105,220 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 13 and was made at $3.47 per share for $3.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.11 million shares of the GSKY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Sheft Robert (Director) acquired 1,105,220 shares at an average price of $3.47 for $3.83 million. The insider now directly holds 1,105,220 shares of GreenSky Inc. (GSKY).