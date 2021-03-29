A peek at YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF): Who has invested in It?

176 institutions hold shares in YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), with 78.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 17.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 392.62M, and float is at 173.18M with Short Float at 3.44%. Institutions hold 17.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 9.45 million shares valued at $44.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.40% of the YPF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.08 million shares valued at $42.68 million to account for 2.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brandes Investment Partners L.P. which holds 7.68 million shares representing 1.95% and valued at over $36.09 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.57% of the shares totaling 6.17 million with a market value of $29.01 million.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) is -12.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.98 and a high of $7.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YPF stock was last observed hovering at around $4.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $4.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.68% off the consensus price target high of $11.04 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -216.92% lower than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.12, the stock is -3.09% and -1.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -15.03% off its SMA200. YPF registered -0.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3418 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.3274.

The stock witnessed a -3.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.25%, and is -6.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.10% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has around 22032 employees, a market worth around $2.59B and $7.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.38. Profit margin for the company is -10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.26% and -43.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.20%).

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is a “Underweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $2.92B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -136.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.30% in year-over-year returns.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 39.59% up over the past 12 months and TOTAL SE (TOT) that is 31.98% higher over the same period. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is 48.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.16% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.09.