Analysts suggest Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) could spike 17.75% in a year

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is 16.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.26 and a high of $102.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CM stock was last observed hovering at around $100.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93% off its average median price target of $118.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.75% off the consensus price target high of $121.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 13.5% higher than the price target low of $115.05 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $99.52, the stock is 1.33% and 7.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 23.10% off its SMA200. CM registered 70.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $95.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.43.

The stock witnessed a 6.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.02%, and is -1.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.05% over the week and 1.37% over the month.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) has around 43890 employees, a market worth around $44.86B and $12.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.73 and Fwd P/E is 7.87. Profit margin for the company is 25.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.86% and -2.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.23 with sales reaching $3.4B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.80% in year-over-year returns.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Top Institutional Holders

610 institutions hold shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), with 120.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 51.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 447.28M, and float is at 442.50M with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 51.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 35.04 million shares valued at $3.0 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.82% of the CM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 18.38 million shares valued at $1.57 billion to account for 4.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Toronto Dominion Bank which holds 14.56 million shares representing 3.25% and valued at over $1.24 billion, while Bank Of Nova Scotia / holds 3.00% of the shares totaling 13.43 million with a market value of $1.15 billion.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is trading 43.91% up over the past 12 months and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) that is 53.86% higher over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is 28.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.47% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.41.