Analysts suggest GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) could spike 49.2% in a year

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) is 19.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.13 and a high of $5.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GIGM stock was last observed hovering at around $4.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.2% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 49.2% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.81, the stock is 5.22% and 6.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -15.52% at the moment leaves the stock 24.02% off its SMA200. GIGM registered 78.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6762 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1672.

The stock witnessed a 11.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.59%, and is 1.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.95% over the week and 11.08% over the month.

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) has around 136 employees, a market worth around $49.80M and $7.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.87% and -31.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GigaMedia Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.00% this year.

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in GigaMedia Limited (GIGM), with 4.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.40% while institutional investors hold 7.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.05M, and float is at 6.23M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 4.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.32 million shares valued at $1.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.89% of the GIGM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 59165.0 shares valued at $0.19 million to account for 0.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 49607.0 shares representing 0.45% and valued at over $0.16 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.13% of the shares totaling 14031.0 with a market value of $44899.0.

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Huang Cheng-Ming ,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Huang Cheng-Ming bought 5,783 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $2.91 per share for a total of $16842.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.07 million shares.

GigaMedia Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that Huang Cheng-Ming (CEO) bought a total of 15,787 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $2.88 per share for $45451.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.07 million shares of the GIGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Huang Cheng-Ming (CEO) acquired 7,470 shares at an average price of $2.91 for $21765.0. The insider now directly holds 1,051,996 shares of GigaMedia Limited (GIGM).

GigaMedia Limited (GIGM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NetEase Inc. (NTES) that is trading 63.46% up over the past 12 months and Gravity Co. Ltd. (GRVY) that is 353.95% higher over the same period. Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is 49.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -693.49% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 17060.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.