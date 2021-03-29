Analysts suggest Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) could spike 44.54% in a year

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) is -9.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.94 and a high of $117.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REGI stock was last observed hovering at around $63.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.54% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 19.27% higher than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $63.78, the stock is -14.33% and -27.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.22 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 10.57% off its SMA200. REGI registered 225.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $84.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.23.

The stock witnessed a -25.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.42%, and is -5.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.02% over the week and 8.40% over the month.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) has around 793 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $2.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.16 and Fwd P/E is 12.99. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 276.51% and -45.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $520.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.60% in year-over-year returns.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) Top Institutional Holders

386 institutions hold shares in Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI), with 1.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.19% while institutional investors hold 107.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.33M, and float is at 38.46M with Short Float at 13.27%. Institutions hold 104.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.38 million shares valued at $522.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.36% of the REGI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.28 million shares valued at $232.41 million to account for 7.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.0 million shares representing 6.65% and valued at over $212.43 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.24% of the shares totaling 2.36 million with a market value of $167.24 million.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Haer Gary ,the company’sVP, Sales and Marketing. SEC filings show that Haer Gary sold 6,968 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $31.99 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35126.0 shares.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that Stroburg Jeffrey (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $29.14 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the REGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, Scharf Michael M (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $25.17 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 37,064 shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI).

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FutureFuel Corp. (FF) that is trading 68.03% up over the past 12 months and Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) that is 169.17% higher over the same period. REX American Resources Corporation (REX) is 70.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.55% from the last report on Feb 11, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.19.